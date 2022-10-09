Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him.

11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused on in-depth conversations on Atlanta's culture. In our first edition, journalist Neima Abdulahi sits down with rapper T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him.

T.I. : I give a lot of credit to the ancestors because, you know, historically, our people have been resilient, you know? I think trap music is no different. I think everybody who grew up in desperate times, they were motivated by it. It spread and blossomed and grew and bloomed into, you know, something similar to what you see around you here.

NEIMA : Considering all those systemic and societal issues that we oftentimes face in marginalized communities, how were you able to create from that pain and not let it shackle you down where it could have done that to someone else?

T.I.: Absolutely. So many people heard parts of themselves, parts of their childhood, parts of their present circumstances in my songs. That's the reason Young Jeezy's albums were so successful. That's the reason people relate to Gucci Mane. And if you’re rapping about those things, they relate to it because of their conditions. As long as those things still exist, trap music will still be prominent.

The underserved areas of our communities were plagued with drugs and guns and discriminatory laws that sent our brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers and uncles and aunts and cousins to jail and prison for so long, which left a generation on the street looking for what? For leadership. Looking for guidance. So hip-hop steps in and saves the day yet again. And you can express that through music. And because so many people have the same story, that music becomes prominent. The reason my album ‘Trap Musik’ was so successful was because so many people heard their stories in my songs.

T.I.: I think, for one, what we do is we want to educate as much as entertain. We want to make sure that people know where trap music came from and why it is so relatable worldwide. If there was no crack epidemic, if there was no war on drugs, then there wouldn't be so many people that could relate to trap music.

NEIMA: How does this space ( Atlanta's Trap Music Museum ) really preserve the history of trap music versus how it may be told in the mainstream? Like, what dots does it connect that kind of adds texture to that narrative?

T.I.: For one, it feels like a collective effort. This is the culmination of thoughts, ideas, visions and contributions of so many, of a community of artists. Not to mention the contributions that came from the most significant contributors to the culture of trap music.

NEIMA: How does it feel to sit here today and just to see the curation that came from your imagination?

HIP-HOP MUSIC UNDER ATTACK :

NEIMA: When I look around the Trap Music Museum, I see so much Black art. And right now, we're in the midst of the movement to #ProtectBlackArt. When you hear that, what comes to your mind?

T.I.: Well, first of all, I think what we have to do is - we have to question why are these the only lyrics that are being brought into question? We have to ask ourselves, why is this the only art form that is spoken of being brought into court? I think that we have to kind of put ourselves in the minds of artists. And that's the problem, because most people in a legal setting, they can't fathom the way an artist's mind works.

And a lot of times people can't separate reality from fiction. However, it's very easily done when we're talking about films. Very easily done when we're talking about video games. The people who created Grand Theft Auto, they're not being brought up on charges.

I think it's an attack on culture more than anything.

NEIMA: Why does hip-hop oftentimes feel like public enemy number one in courtrooms?

T.I.: Well, for one, because it's honest. Because it tells the truth that a lot of people who probably don't live in these conditions would like to believe don't exist. You know, they don't want to see themselves as being part of the problem. They don't want to see themselves as, you know, ignoring a community that needs help when they have an opportunity and an ability to help them. It holds the mirror up to society. These are the forgotten ones. The forgotten voices. I believe it's that notion that causes hip-hop to be under attack time and time again.

NEIMA: What is it like to chase your dream in Atlanta? To start off with nothing; start off in Jonesboro South; start off in Zone Three; start off in Sylvan Hills with nothing - and you find a way to reach the American Dream. Tell us about that come-up story, what you were able to witness with his (Young Thug's) success.

T.I.: Well, it would be likened to the idea and similar to the thought of walking in a store and buying a lottery ticket that hit the mega millions - you know what I'm saying? Like, to be honest with you, that's kind of what you are looking at, because, and if I compare his story to mine, I came up Center Hill right up on Bankhead.

I didn't know where a studio was - I had no idea. Outside of the cafeteria table or freestyling with my partners on the corner. I didn't know how to find my way to success. And it was just a series of steps and introductions and capitalizing off of meeting one person and impressing him and then being introduced to another person and impressing them. And over a course of a period of time, I found myself in the light.

And I feel that it had to have been that difficult or even more for Thugger. He didn't come from, you know, a family that knew how to get him in front of people so he could display his talent. So he kind of had to work a Rubik's Cube through a maze of obstacles to find himself in a position not only where he could present his art to people, to where the people he was presenting to could actually understand the art he was presenting.

NEIMA: ‘Cause he was ahead of his time?

T.I.: Completely ahead of it, and is still ahead of his time today. Not only that, but once he found himself in a position to offer and reach back and pull people like Gunna [out]. Man, these kids were running the streets lost. Their parents had no true means of creating any or establishing any kind of wealth or sustainability for themselves. And, through the vision, through the art and execution of that art - of Young Thug - all of that was made possible.

NEIMA: But why isn't this story being told?

T.I.: Why isn't this story being told? Why is that story being told so much? What I have seen is a young man bringing himself, his family and the people around him up from nothing. And he's been selfless in doing so. That's what I saw. We must go on what we have been shown.

NEIMA: When it's Black men in America, is it often guilty until found innocent?

T.I.: Absolutely.

NEIMA: Tell me about that.