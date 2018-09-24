ATLANTA – It’s been 15 years since Atlanta rapper T.I. released his album “Trap Muzik” and now he plans on opening a museum in tribute of the genre he put on the map.

He shared the news on his Instagram page:

“I made it a album … but WE MADE IT A GENRE!! This is a celebration of ALL OF OUR CONTRIBUTIONS to the CULTURE WE CALL TRAP MUZIK!”

This for US!!! All US!!! All contributors to the culture of Trap Muzik!!! No matter who you are or how you’ve contributed...Consider this just as much yours as it is anybody’s. This is your HOME just like it’s mines...Regardless of our personal differences or discrepancies. It is what it is... Trap Muzik wouldn’t be SHIT without ALL OF US!!! So it’s all of our 15th anniversary!!! I made it a album... but WE MADE IT A GENRE!!!! This is a celebration of ALL OF OUR CONTRIBUTIONS to the CULTURE WE CALL TRAP MUZIK!!!! Coming Soon... For more information follow @trapmusicmuseum

The Trap Music Museum’s location has not been announced but fans can RSVP through the official website for the latest on when tickets will be available. There will also be an Escape Room experience that costs $30.

Fader reported that 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, the late Shawty Lo and others will be featured in the museum. The culture website reported that the museum is expected to open Sept. 30, 2018. Fans can also follow developments on the Trap Music Museum Instagram page.

Escape Room Hours

*Cost of Entry $30*

Thursday: 2pm - 10pm

Friday: 2pm - 12am

Saturday: 12pm - 12am

12pm - 12am Sunday: 12pm - 9pm

Trap Music Museum Hours

Thursday: 2pm - 10pm

Friday: 2pm - 12am

Saturday: 12pm - 12am

Sunday: 12pm - 9pm

