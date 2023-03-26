2 tigers captured after escaping west Georgia zoo during tornado, officials say

The Troup County Sheriff's Office posted on its social media page that it received a report from the animal safari that two tigers were on the loose.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Two tigers were unaccounted for inside the Pine Mountain Animal Safari Sunday morning after a confirmed tornado in Troup County.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office posted on its social media page that it received a report from the animal safari that a tiger is on the loose inside the park. They said at 10:45 a.m., one was captured.

By 11 a.m., the animal safari announced that both animals are safe.

"Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt. However, several animal enclosures were breeched, and two tigers briefly escaped," they wrote on social media. "Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure."

The Wild Animal Safari posted that it will be closed Sunday and that the park had sustained damage. However, it did not directly comment on the report of the escaped tiger.

