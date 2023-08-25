Shooting of student prompts tighter security at high school football games

Clayton County’s schools and other metro Atlanta schools increased security Friday, inside and outside high school football stadiums.

ATLANTA — Schools across metro Atlanta increased security at high school football games Friday night, including in Clayton County where, one week earlier, a student was shot in the stadium parking lot after a game.

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith is promising even tighter restrictions at games, if violence doesn’t stop.

The heightened security was evident at Tara Stadium, in Jonesboro, where the student was shot, as police worked to protect children and their parents, trying to stop potential violence on the inside, and on the outside, of the stadium.

Last Friday, Aug. 18, outside Tara Stadium, when 18-year-old Isaiah Thomas was shot and possibly paralyzed.

Isaiah's family said he was in the parking lot, right after that night’s game, and someone tried to rob him and then shot him three times. The gunman got away.

At the game at Tara Stadium a week later, Isaiah was on the minds of parents and students as they arrived.

“Absolutely, we’re praying for his speedy and full recovery,” said Ashley Burnett, saying that she and other parents are also focused on law enforcement’s response.

Smith, along with the sheriff and the police chief, released a video on how they’re cracking down even more, now, at high school football games, including:

Conducting extra patrols at high school games: before, during and after.

Banning tailgating.

Requiring fans of the two opposing teams to stay apart from each other.

Also, keeping in place weapons detection at the entrance, and prohibiting people from coming back into the stadium if they leave.

“I appreciate everything they’re doing,” Burnett said, holding a baby in her arms as she and family members were entering Tara Stadium. “I think they’re taking the right steps, to make sure that we feel safe here, tonight.”

No one is promising that the tighter security will stop all violence at all high school games.

But the superintendent is making this promise in his video:

“If need be, we will take further steps,” Dr. Smith said. “Even if it means additional restrictions at future games.”

This was fine with people at Tara Stadium on Friday night.