A new coffee chain is coming to Georgia. Here's when you'll start to see Tim Hortons around town

Founded in 1964 in Canada, the chain is known for its breakfast and beverage offerings.
ATLANTA — Move over Dunkin' and Starbucks — the coffee fast food market is about to get more crowded in Georgia. 

Tim Hortons, the international coffee and bakery franchise, continues its rapid expansion in the United States with the announcement of more than a dozen locations coming to Georgia.

Founded in 1964 in Canada, and still extremely popular with our neighbors to the north, the chain is known for its breakfast and beverage offerings.

"I’ve been familiar with Tim Hortons ever since visiting Toronto years ago, and I really love the coffee. I think it will be the best coffee around," longtime Atlanta resident and restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala said. "I’m very excited to introduce a new brand to Atlanta; one that locals will be happy to build into their routines."

Khutliwala is leading the expansion with an agreement to open 15 stores in Atlanta and Columbus over the next five years.

