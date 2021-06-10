Students are being safely escorted on buses. Parents can pick them up at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts.

An active shooter situation prompted a police investigation and a lockdown at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD Wednesday morning, the district said. The school has been given the "all clear" and students are in the process of being reunited with families.

What we know:

Police say that according to preliminary information, an unknown suspect shot multiple people and immediately fled the scene

Students are being safely escorted on buses. Parents can pick them up at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

Police are investigating. It's unclear where the suspected shooter is or if that person has been located.

It's unclear the extent of injuries.

Arlington police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating, the district said.

Arlington police said in a tweet that they were on the scene and they are doing a methodical search and working closely with other agencies.

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the building.

WFAA is working to confirm whether there are any injuries.

Parents and students

No visitors are being permitted at this time at the school. Parents will be reunified with their students at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane, police said. Officers will be at the scene. Students are being bussed to that location.

Minny Aceves, a parent who was texting her son from outside of Timberview HS spoke to WFAA.

"The teachers were being taken in, and they said two people are in surgery...I don't know. I don't know," Aceves said. "I just know my kid is in there and he's scared and they're in the dark. Police are going up and down."

Mansfield ISD sent a letter to parents:

"Right now, Timberview High School is on lockdown as Mansfield ISD and Arlington police are investigating an active shooter situation.

Students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices, and no visitors are being permitted at this time.

We will update you when we know more information.

Thank you."

