Severe weather is headed for metro Atlanta and will continue on into the weekend, so get your umbrellas ready.

The National Weather Service has placed the northwestern counties of Georgia in the slight risk zone and metro Atlanta in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday.

Here is a timeline of what you can expect heading into the weekend:

1 p.m.

Expect to see clear skies during the noon and afternoon hours on Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

4 p.m.

The rain should start moving into the most northwestern parts of the state where we will have a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

6 p.m.

The scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to make their way into the metro area. Hail, gusty winds and heavy rains are a possibility.

10 p.m.

The severe weather should be clearing out of the metro area but will start all over again Saturday afternoon, so hang on to that rain slicker.

