GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There's still no sign of where a wanted suspect could be hiding out, a day after a Gwinnett County police officer died in the line of duty.

Officer Antwan Toney was shot responding to a suspicious vehicle call near Snellville, Saturday. Authorities captured one of the suspects involved in the deadly encounter, but as of Sunday afternoon, officials with the Gwinnett Police Department told 11Alive the search for a wanted suspect is still underway.

Here's how the deadly night unfolded.

Saturday Oct. 20

2:30 p.m. - Gwinnett County Police get a call of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the area of Crumps Landing and White Road, near Shiloh Middle School, in Snellville. Authorities said

Police said officer Antwan Toney responded to the call, but he never got a chance to talk to anyone inside the car, because as he walked up to the car, bullets started flying. Another officer returned fire, and pulled officer Toney out of the line of fire. But it was too late - he was hit, and the suspects had taken off in the car.

4:45 p.m. - A search for the suspects mounts, with K-9 and SWAT officers, helicopters and more joining in to find possibly four suspects.

Officer Toney is in critical condition.

5:30 p.m. - Gwinnett County Police confirm that officer Toney has died from the gunshot wound he got during the gunfight with the suspects.

Toney had just celebrated his 30th birthday. In six days, he'd be celebrating his third anniversary with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Officer Antwan ToneyCredit: Gwinnett Police Department

The search continues over the next several hours, looking for a man described as a 6', dark-skinned man with dreadlocks, wearing a gray shirt and green pants.

9:00 p.m. - After an hours-long search, Chief Butch Ayers announced investigators had been questioning several persons of interest.

11:30 p.m. - Investigators confirm one of the two suspects they're searching for, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

FROM LEFT: Isaiah Pretlow, 19, and Tafahree Maynard, 18, have been identified as suspects in the police shooting death of Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

The search is still on, however, for 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard. He's now wanted for aggravated assault and felony murder.

Sunday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. - As the search for Maynard enters its second day, Gwinnett Police said they're fielding tips to find the suspect.

SWAT officers execute a search warrant at a home near the scene of where Saturday's shooting happened, connected to one of Maynard's "associates." Authorities take three people in for questioning, though they're not under arrest.

If anyone has any information to share in the case, please call the tip line at 770-513-5710. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. There is a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Gwinnett Police officer killed near Snellville, manhunt underway

