Fun, affordable activities to do this weekend while staying safe from the heat

ATLANTA — As temperatures keep climbing, you may want to enjoy some of that sun. So what are some affordable - or free - activities you can do this weekend while keeping your family safe from the heat?

Lesli Peterson, the Owner of 365 Atlanta Traveler, advises doing something in the water or in the shade. She recommends going to a waterpark with lifeguards, like Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

"You've got an in-water obstacle course, water slides, and all sorts of fun," Peterson said. "They've got a sale going on until July 9. So you can get a season pass or you can do a one-time visit."

You can also go to a pool in the city. Peterson's favorite is Piedmont Park Aquatic Center.

"You can get in there for only $5 if you don't want to buy an annual pass," she added.

If you’re looking for a mix of water with hiking, Watson Mill Bridge State Park and Big Trees Forest Preserve may be a good options for you.

“It's a beautiful place to go hiking again in the shade. But on some of the trails, there's a beautiful little creek that runs through it and the kids can splish and splash," she said. "I love to take my kids there when they were younger because the water is only maybe one or two inches."

Medical research said anything over 110 degrees could burn your feet. Even with it being overcast, temperatures got close to that number Friday.

Regardless of location, water, light clothing, and sunscreen is key, so that you don’t dehydrate.

Dr. Jayne Morgan with Piedmont Healthcare said there are some warning signs you should look out for.

"Dizziness, nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, you should seek medical care immediately for that," she said. "These are all signs. Panting, or starting to mouth breathe, that you are getting too hot."

Dr. Morgan said that to cool down, you can use a wet towel or take a cold shower. She added it’s important you test playgrounds and hot surfaces before your child touches some.