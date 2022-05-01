90 new jobs coming to northeast Georgia with company's expansion, state says

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said Titan Steel Door would be expanding its operations with an $11 million investment in Hart County.

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A steel door company's expansion in northeast Georgia is expected to bring 90 new jobs to the region, according to the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said Titan Steel Door would be expanding its operations with an $11 million investment in Hart County.

The company is expected to expand in Gateway Industrial Park. Currently they operate out of Lumpkin County, where they employ more than 30 people.

It wasn't clear if the workers in Lumpkin County would have to shift over to the new Hart County operation.

"As part of this expansion, the company will open a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning more than 145,000 square feet, located at 2052 Knox Bridge Crossing Road in Hartwell," a release said. "With production beginning this month, this investment will allow for increased capacities in both their current product line of detention doors/frames and windows, as well as their new product lines of detention walls and ceilings."

The company will be hiring for positions in welding, press brake and machine operation, finishing, painting, material handling, project management design and other areas, the release said.

Those interested in working with the company can email TEAM@titansteeldoor.com for more information.

Titan's president Dick Treadwell said the company was "proud to be a part of the Hartwell community and look forward to expanding not only our business, but also our presence in the local community."

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce is one of the key assets that not only attracts job creators from other states, but also leads employers already here to expand,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement. “As Titan Steel Door continues to grow in the No. 1 state for business, I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they will bring to hardworking Georgians in Hart County."