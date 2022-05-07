GBI investigating after Toccoa officer fires weapon at hotel during shooting investigation

TOCCOA, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are stepping in after a Toccoa police officer fired his weapon during a shooting investigation at a hotel.

Toccoa Police Department officers were called to a shooting Tuesday at a Regency Inn on West Currahee Street. When officers arrived, they found a man shot, according to the GBI.

Officers also found a second man in the hotel room who was holding a handgun, authorities said, adding this man had been visited by the other.

Police told the man to drop his firearm and he did not comply, GBI said. He was shot by Toccoa officers. Despite officers trying to perform life-saving measures, both men died, according to investigators. No officers were hurt.

Toccoa police asked the GBI to step in, as is protocol when a law enforcement officer fires their gun during an investigation.

The GBI will conduct its own investigation and turn over its findings to the local district attorney's office for review. It will be up to the office to pursue charges.