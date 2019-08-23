ATLANTA — Friday was a celebration. It was exactly how Te'a Choates would have wanted it to be. It was an opportunity for everyone to come together and worship.

It was also closure for the family of Choates, 19, who was found murdered in the woods near her DeKalb County home on Aug. 13.

"Everything from the past two weeks is behind us. Today was about the celebration," Laura Jaka, a family friend told 11Alive after her funeral service today at Iconium Baptist Church.

Jaka said they didn't want this to be a funeral. Instead, it was very fun, loving and inspirational.

"Even though she's gone, she's a presence of God," Jaka said. "God has called her back."

"Today was really an opportunity for everyone to worship and experience the faith that Te'a had," her mother, Ebony King said. "It would have made her very happy."

On Saturday, friends and family will continue the celebration at Costley Mill Park at 5 p.m in Conyers. The event is described as "Te'a style: For your family and friends to eat, dance and send balloons up in your name."

Police believe the 19-year-old pregnant woman was killed by her boyfriend and left in the woods following a physical altercation in the bathroom of her home.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Aldeyshaun Locklear, has been charged with murder in the death of Te'a Choates, who was last seen on Aug. 5. She was reported missing on Aug. 10.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend, hoping to raise $13,000 for her funeral.

"Thank you for all you’ve done to help send this beautiful Angel back to God who first gave her to us," Jaka said on the page.

