Boy shot near barbershop in southwest Atlanta, police say

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a blue Kia Optima.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A boy was shot near a barbershop in Atlanta Tuesday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 4 p.m. near 251 Peters Street in southwest Atlanta, where Off the Hook Barber Shop is located.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said a father and his 2-year-old son were leaving the barbershop and then drove south on Peters Street. Hampton Jr. said a car was following them and opened fire while they were at the intersection of Peters Street and Chapel Street.

The child was struck by a bullet and is in critical but stable condition, APD said. The father then drove to Atlanta fire station 14 on Lee Street for help, according to police.

Hampton called the shooting a "targeted" incident and said this is a "very fluid" investigation.

"We still have to piece together, we have to go back to the barbershop to figure out exactly if there's anything that happened inside the barbershop," he said.

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a blue Kia Optima.

"We know that car after the shooting continued to travel southbound onto Peters Street," Hampton said. "We're asking anyone if they have any information to call the Atlanta Police Department or they can call Crime Stoppers, where they can remain anonymous."