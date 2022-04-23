Deonte Moss, began making the videos - in which he does something absurd while police respond to a situation in the background - to help promote his book.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is using his experience with improv to lighten the mood when he sees police respond to a situation in his neighborhood, and hopefully generate some sales of his book.

Deonte Moss created a series of videos called Nosey Neighbor, which he has been posting on social media for the last few years.

In the videos, Moss can be seen doing something absurd – like vacuuming in the middle of the road or popping out of a garbage can - while police respond to a situation in the background.

He started the series to promote his autobiography, titled "Pushed: (Pray Until Something Happens Everyday".

"I'm not going to go out of my way to go look for it. But if I'm at home, and I see the police out there and I feel like it's a safe situation, I'll go out there and make a video," said Moss.

Moss says he navigated through the juvenile justice system and grew up with drug addicted parents.

He says through his faith he was able to obtain a degree at the Midwest College of Theology, a story relayed in his book.

WHAT’S GOING ON HERE AT THE PARK? 👀 #NoseyNeighbor #DeonteMoss #ToledoPolice Posted by Deonté Moss on Saturday, April 23, 2022

Although the videos were originally a way to promote his autobiography, Moss eventually began to see them as a way to bridge the gap between the Toledo Police Department and the Black community.

After he films his skits, Moss spends a moment speaking to and thanking the officers on scene.

"When I first started doing them, I was trying to be funny and trying to make my wife laugh, my friends laugh," said Moss. "I've met some amazing police officers. They've even purchased my book."

When he’s not making videos for TikTok and Facebook, Moss is drama teacher at a local school.

Moss' book is available online on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and elsewhere.