'It is a dark day in our city' | TPD officer dies following standoff in central Toledo

Ofc. Brandon Stalker died in a standoff with a suspect in the Rosary Cathedral vandalism. Christopher Harris is named in warrants as the vandalism & arson suspect.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer has died after both he and a suspect in the arson and vandalism of Rosary Cathedral were shot in a standoff Monday afternoon.

The police department held a news conference just hours after the incident, in which the officer was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Stalker.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said there was a warrant out for the suspect's arrest in relation to the Rosary Cathedral fire and vandalism that occurred early Monday morning.

A series of warrants shows that suspect to be Christopher A. Harris, 27.

According to Toledo Municipal Court documents, a warrant was issued for Harris, 27, for spray painting "Jesus is black" and "black" multiple times on Rosary Cathedral on Collingwood Boulevard on Monday morning.

He is also accused of pouring a flammable liquid on the doors of the cathedral and lighting it. There was damage to the doors but not the inside of the cathedral.

Harris' address is listed on the warrant as 2234 Fulton Street - the location of Monday night's deadly shooting.

During the Monday night news conference, Chief Kral said that the suspect in Officer Stalker's shooting death was wanted for vandalizing the Rosary Cathedral this morning. The police have not released the suspect's name or his medical condition.

On a separate warrant filed Monday, Harris is also accused of spray painting the inside of his previous apartment at 2062 N. 14th Street in Toledo on Jan. 8.

The same message painted on the cathedral was found on the Facebook page of a "Daniel Love," which is a known alias of Harris.

For the two incidents, Harris is facing an ethnic intimidation, two vandalism, and two aggravated arson charges.

A Facebook page of "Daniel Love," which was a known alias of Harris', contained a posting from this morning: "Jesus is Black though." There were also several posts referencing a standoff with police.

The events leading up to Officer Stalker's death began just before 4 p.m. on Monday as officers spotted the suspect outside of a residence on the 2200 block of Fulton Street. The address is listed as Harris' residence on the warrants.

When police approached the Fulton Street residence, he went around the corner, brandished a firearm and then went inside the home.

Kral said officers set up a perimeter before calling in negotiators and the city's SWAT team, which he said is the normal course of action whenever there is a barricaded suspect.

Officers reportedly tried to negotiate for two hours. However, these attempts were unsuccessful. The SWAT team then fired tear gas into the house.

After the tear gas was deployed, officers said the suspect returned with two firearms and started shooting. A Toledo police officer returned fire.

Both Stalker and the suspect were hit, and were immediately transported to the hospital, where Stalker later died.

Nine police cars could be seen outside of the hospital following the incident and all entrances were blocked by cruisers.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday night, health officials noted that St. Vincent Medical Center went on lockdown.

Kral said Stalker, while not married, did have a fiance and a young son.

"It is a dark day in our city and a dark time in our community," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Here is a look at the recent history of TPD deaths while in the line of duty:

Officer Brandon Stalker - Jan. 18, 2021

Officer Anthony Dia - July 4, 2020

Toledo Police Vice Detective Keith Dressel - Feb. 21, 2007

Patrolman William Miscannon - September 18, 1970

No further information was released Monday night. However, Toledo police are scheduled to hold another press conference on Wednesday. A specific time has not yet been announced.