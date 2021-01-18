'It is a dark day in our city' | TPD officer dies following standoff in central Toledo

A standoff ended in gunfire Monday on the 2200 block of Fulton St. Both the suspect and Officer Brandon Stalker were shot in the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer has died after both he and an arson suspect were shot in a standoff Monday afternoon.

The police department held a press conference, just hours after the incident, in which the officer was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Stalker.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said there was a warrant out for the suspect's arrest in relation to the Rosary Cathedral fire that occurred early Monday morning. Officers spotted him outside of a residence on the 2200 block of Fulton St. just before 4 p.m. When they approached, he went around the corner, brandished a firearm and then went inside the home.

Kral said officers set up a perimeter before calling in negotiators and the city's SWAT team, which he said is the normal course of action whenever there is a barricaded suspect.

Officers reportedly tried to negotiate for two hours. However, these attempts were unsuccessful. The SWAT team then fired tear gas into the house.

After the tear gas was deployed, officers said the suspect returned with two firearms and started shooting. A Toledo police officer returned fire.

Both Stalker and the suspect were hit, and were immediately transported to the hospital, where Stalker later died.

Neither the suspect's name nor condition have yet been released.

Nine police cars could be seen outside of the hospital following the incident and all entrances were blocked by cruisers.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday night, health officials noted that St. Vincent Medical Center went on lockdown. However, it isn't clear if the lockdown was in relation to the incident.

Kral said Stalker, while not married, did have a fiance and a young son.

"It is a dark day in our city and a dark time in our community," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Here is a look at the recent history of TPD deaths while in the line of duty:

Officer Brandon Stalker - Jan. 18, 2021

Officer Anthony Dia - July 4, 2020

Toledo Police Vice Detective Keith Dressel - Feb. 21, 2007

Patrolman William Miscannon - September 18, 1970

No further information was released Monday night. However, Toledo police are scheduled to hold another press conference on Wednesday. A specific time has not yet been announced.