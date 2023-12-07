Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance during Atlanta screening of new 'Mission Impossible'

Also in attendance was the movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie.

ATLANTA — Moviegoers checking out an early screening of the new "Mission Impossible" screening in Atlanta Tuesday got an unexpected surprise when its star, Tom Cruise, popped by for a quick hello.

The Regal at Atlantic Station was part of a five-city tour Cruise and McQuarrie were making in 24 hours to promote the movie.

Since the end of pandemic, Cruise has been an outspoken advocate for the theatrical experience, encouraging moviegoers to take to the big screen to view the latest releases.

We just had an exciting flyby for the opening of #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning tonight with @TomCruise and director @chrismcquarrie at our #AtlanticStation theatre to surprise fans.



Wonder where he’s going next? Hope they’re going to another Regal theatre! pic.twitter.com/9Yqd9ijaOz — Regal (@RegalMovies) July 12, 2023