Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance during Atlanta screening of new 'Mission Impossible'

ATLANTA — Moviegoers checking out an early screening of the new "Mission Impossible" screening in Atlanta Tuesday got an unexpected surprise when its star, Tom Cruise, popped by for a quick hello.
Also in attendance was the movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie.
The Regal at Atlantic Station was part of a five-city tour Cruise and McQuarrie were making in 24 hours to promote the movie.
Since the end of pandemic, Cruise has been an outspoken advocate for the theatrical experience, encouraging moviegoers to take to the big screen to view the latest releases.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.