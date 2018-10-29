ATLANTA -- Do you love haunted houses? Here is a list of some of the best metro Atlanta haunted houses that our 11Alive staff has visited. Note: this list below is not a ranking but simply a list of the Haunted Houses we have visited with videos include.

Netherworld Haunted House -- If you loved the original Netherworld haunted house, prepare to be impressed by the new twice-as-big and twice-as-scary location located in Stone Mountain Georgia. The haunted house empire will offer escape rooms, as well as the "House of Creeps" monster museum. The museum will display "crazy artifacts from the movies, bits of Netherworld's history, and lots of strange oddities you'll find nowhere else," said Ben Armstrong, co-owner of Netherworld.

The escape rooms have three "creepy" themes, featuring Bigfoot, vampires, and ghosts.

Armstrong hopes to open haunted house doors for not only the Halloween season but also holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. The escape rooms and museum are intended to stay open year-round.

"We're doing stuff here that's going to blow your mind," Armstrong said.

Fear The Woods -- Located in Stockbridge, GA. offers three haunting experiences: The Haunted House, a place where all your psychological fears are revealed; the Terror Transport and Trail, where you attempt to survive the woods, corn field, and Skinner family; and Pandemic, our NEW 80,000 square foot interactive, combat field where your skills determine your fate.

Folklore Haunted House – Located in Acworth, GA. If you live off 75 North in Cobb County or further North, Folklore Haunted House may be the right option for you.

They offer three haunting experiences:

“The Manor” a once beautiful estate. Within the rotting walls, crumbling furniture, and dusty tombs, the corrupted and twisted souls of its former victims stalk anyone unlucky enough to be caught inside

“Tremulous” Terror invades Mardi Gras in this 3D attraction! Beware what lurks behind the neon-colored masks of these partiers as you make your way through their celebration. Don’t look away too quickly, as nothing is ever what it seems, and you may fall victim to the inhabitants of Chromophobia.

“Chromophobia” Terror invades Mardi Gras in this 3D attraction! Beware what lurks behind the neon-colored masks of these partiers as you make your way through their celebration. Don’t look away too quickly, as nothing is ever what it seems, and you may fall victim to the inhabitants of Chromophobia.

13 Stories Haunted House – Located in Newnan, GA. 54,000 square feet of haunted house. That’s a lot of scares! This year, they teamed up with Trap star 2 Chainz to bring you the first of its kind hip hop themed haunted attraction! Look for scenes from urban classic films of the 80's and 90's. See The Pink Trap House resurrected and experience a new form of nightmarish entertainment as these iconic Atlanta based artists collide to bring you The Haunted Pink Trap House at 13 Stories!

