Police found murdered daughter’s missing car abandoned, burned, father says

Tori Lang, 18, was shot to death in Yellow River Park a week ago; her father says police just found her car, and it was burned and hidden in another park miles away.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The father of 18-year-old Tori Lang says police found his murdered daughter’s missing car on Monday — it was burned and hidden in some woods miles from where she was found shot to death in Yellow River Park a week ago, on July 28.

“It’s pretty scary,” said her father, Torrey Lang.

Tori, born 18 years ago, was named after her father, Torrey.

“They found the car all burned up,” Torrey said, “which means they were trying to hide it” and any evidence it might have produced.

Torrey said police told him they found Tori’s beat-up, 2012 Nissan Versa some five miles from Yellow River Park, in Hidden Acres Nature Preserve near Stephenson Middle School, closer to the family’s home in Lithonia.

Torrey said he believes it was someone Tori knew who shot her in the head, then drove away in her car, tried to hide it and then set it on fire.

Gwinnett County police were not ready to discuss possible suspects, scenarios or motives.

Torrey and Teresa Lang said they last saw Tori Tuesday night at home a week ago, the evening of July 27.

By early the next morning, police had found her body.

Tori, a 2020 honors graduate of Stephenson High School, was planning for college and, her father said, she always lived for others.

“She just brought the best out of people,” Torrey said, “and full of joy and life. She was a beautiful person, inside and out…. Somebody had to be either on some serious drugs, or this person was a demon to do this to somebody so innocent and sweet. Man, this is a demon.”

Her family has set up an on-line fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

Her private funeral will be Friday.

“It just feels like a nightmare,” Torrey said. “I still can’t believe this has happened.”

Her parents are searching for answers, and an arrest. They are grateful to Gwinnett County police, they say, for all they’re doing to try to solve the case.