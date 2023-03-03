EF-1 tornado snaps trees, damages homes in Gordon County, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service estimates this one had a peak wind speed of 90 miles per hour.

CALHOUN, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gordon County on March 3 during a round of severe weather.

The tornado first touched down along Hammond Road, snapping and uprooting several trees.

It then continued on, damaging homes along Langston Road, before snapping power lines, and nearly destroying a barn.

The NWS says as the tornado crossed Mt. Olive Road, several trees were uprooted on a hillside.

As that was the last indicator of damage, officials believe the tornado lifted shortly after.

An EF-1 tornado, though considered weak, typically produces winds from 86 to 110 miles per hour.

The NWS estimates this one had a peak wind speed of 90 miles per hour. In total, it was on the ground for about four minutes and traveled 150 yards.