HELEN, Ga. — The person found dead in the Chattahoochee Friday morning has been identified as a visitor from Alabama.

Gary Phillip Freeman, 42, was visiting Helen from Troy, Alabama, according the the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On Friday at around 10:30AM, another tourist called 911 when they spotted his body in the river near Brucken Strasse.

When rescue workers retrieved his body, he was identified.

The GBI is helping the Helen Police Department with the investigation and will conduct an autopsy on Saturday.

