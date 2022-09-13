Towers High School goes on lockdown after fight, district official says

There is a heavy police presence outside the school.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a "physical altercation." They said the situation was currently "under control" and that they have resumed normal operations.

Fire officials told 11Alive they were sending an ambulance to the school, but would not elaborate more. 11Alive SkyTracker saw heavy police presence outside the school at around 10:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.