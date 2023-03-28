Toxicology report reveals new details in Georgia man's death in Baton Rouge

The coroner added that the cause of death is believed to be accidental.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A toxicology report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is providing new details in the death of a Georgia man who was reported missing in Baton Rouge.

The report shows Nathan Millard died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol) in his system. The coroner added that the cause of death is believed to be accidental and restated that there was no evidence of internal or external trauma.

Millard was reported missing in late February while in Baton Rouge for a business trip. He was found dead earlier this month.

Last week, Baton Rouge Police detectives arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, an alleged drug dealer, for his involvement in the "improper disposing" of Millard’s body.

A few days later, Tiffany Ann Guidry was also arrested in the case. She's facing charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

A second woman, Tabbetha Barner, is still wanted for her involvement in the case. She has an active arrest warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance, according to police.

An arrest affidavit for Perkins previously offered details into the last hours of Millard's life.The crux of it suggests after leaving a bar the night of his disappearance, instead of going back to his hotel Millard sought out drugs, connected with Perkins and in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 23, died from an overdose.