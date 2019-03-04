DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in DeKalb County are on the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Details about the situation are limited, but the 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene were you can see crews extinguishing the fire.

Part of the truck looks destroyed.

11Alive is working to get more details about what happened. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

