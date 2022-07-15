2 dead, 3 kids hurt after crash involving tractor-trailer in Catoosa County, GSP says

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken into custody and faces several charges.

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and three kids were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Catoosa County Friday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Three Notch Road. The 47-year-old driver of a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was driving west on Battlefield Parkway toward Three Notch Road. A Chrysler Pacifica was driving south on Three Noth Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway. GSP said both the tractor-trailer and the Chrysler entered the intersection. The tractor-trailer then ran a red light and that's when the driver struck the left side of the Chrysler, GSP said.

Two people inside the Chrysler died from their injuries at the crash scene. GSP has not identified them at this time. Three kids were also taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, according to GSP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was arrested for driving too fast, vehicular homicide second degree (two counts), and failure to obey traffic control device (red light). He is currently in custody at the Catoosa County Jail.