There were no injuries reported and the roads are back open.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A tractor-trailer caused roads to close in Suwanee after crashing into a train, authorities say.

The police department said around 2:02 p.m. a long-haul truck was struck by a Norfolk Railroad train at the crossing.

Officers were at the crossing on Suwanee Dam Road and Main Street. That is near Buford Highway in Suwanee.