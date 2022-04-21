Tractor trailer falls from bridge near Downtown Connector in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.
Pulliam Street and multiple ramps to I-20 in Downtown Atlanta were closed at Fulton Street early Thursday after a a tractor trailer fell from a bridge.
11Alive has received new photos from the aftermath of the crash that happened in the 4 a.m. hour.
We're told the truck fell from the Fulton Street Bridge onto Pulliam Street.
The truck driver was transported to Grady Hospital and is in 'serious condition,' according to authorities.
Tractor trailer falls off bridge onto Pulliam Street
