JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are blocked on I-85 southbound in Jackson County, just past Highway 129.

This is due to a tractor trailer wreck that also looks to involve multiple other cars.

At this time there is no word on injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to use the following routes as alternates:

I-985 south

Highway 82 into Jefferson

Highway 15 from Commerce to Highway 11

Highway 124 to Braselton