Multiple lanes of I-75 closed at North Avenue due to tractor trailer wreck

Here's how to get around.

ATLANTA — Drivers headed into Midtown Friday morning have quite the headache on their hands.

Multiple lanes of I-75/85 northbound are closed at North Avenue due to a tractor trailer wreck, which has flung debris all over the interstate.

This was first spotted around 5:42 a.m.

At this time, there is no word on when the wreck will be cleared. 

There is also no word on any injuries.

To get around the wreck, take:

  • I-285 east and west side
  • Metropolitan Parkway/Northside Drive
  • Peachtree/Piedmont/West Peachtree/Moreland

