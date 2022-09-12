Multiple lanes of I-75 closed at North Avenue due to tractor trailer wreck

ATLANTA — Drivers headed into Midtown Friday morning have quite the headache on their hands.
Multiple lanes of I-75/85 northbound are closed at North Avenue due to a tractor trailer wreck, which has flung debris all over the interstate.
This was first spotted around 5:42 a.m.
At this time, there is no word on when the wreck will be cleared.
There is also no word on any injuries.
To get around the wreck, take:
- I-285 east and west side
- Metropolitan Parkway/Northside Drive
- Peachtree/Piedmont/West Peachtree/Moreland