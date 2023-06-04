Tractor trailer wreck closes all lanes of I-85 northbound in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck involving multiple tractor trailers has closed all lanes of I-85 northbound in Troup County.
This was first spotted just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Right now, there is no word on how long it will take to reopen the lanes.
However, Lagrange Police have reported there are "some injuries."
Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 29 as an alternate.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
