Tractor trailer wreck closes all lanes of I-85 northbound in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck involving multiple tractor trailers has closed all lanes of I-85 northbound in Troup County.

This was first spotted just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Right now, there is no word on how long it will take to reopen the lanes.

However, Lagrange Police have reported there are "some injuries."

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 29 as an alternate.

RED ALERT: A terrible wreck in Troup Co. ALL lanes closed I-85 NB at I-185 Use Hwy 29 as an alternate #11alive pic.twitter.com/xU7luSmDRq — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) April 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.