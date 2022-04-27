x
Tractor trailer wrecks, spilling car parts on Jimmy Carter Boulevard

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

ATLANTA — Jimmy Carter Boulevard west of I-85 is shut down in both directions after a tractor trailer overturned with car parts and pieces spilling out.

Happening around 5:30 a.m., the wreck began causing only minor delays to drivers; however, those have only escalated as the morning has progressed.

At 6:30 a.m., the road was completely shut down as crews work to clean the debris.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use Indian Trail as an alternate.

