Watch Live: Crashes near Florida-Georgia state line close lanes of I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least a dozen people were taken to the hospital after multiple crashes on I-95 southbound near the Florida Welcome Center.

The most major of the crashes involved an overturned semi-truck on I-95 southbound. That crash has all lanes blocked as of 6:39 p.m.

There's also a reported crash in I-95 northbound that has several lanes closed in the same area.

Per UF Health Spokesperson confirmed to First Coast News that the hospital has received 12 patients as a result of the crashes. Eleven of the patients went to the downtown location and one patient to the north location.

Backups are still stretching for miles in both directions at the Florida-Georgia border, according to live traffic maps.

Traffic is being rerouted in some places by the Georgia State Patrol and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers have advised that it could take around 8 to 10 hours before the crash is cleared up.