GSP: 19 people killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend

Troopers also arrested 309 motorists for driving under the influence.

ATLANTA — With more people traveling by cars due to the pandemic, the Georgia State Patrol reported 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

This is nearly twice the number of fatalities than were reported last year when the GSP announced a total of nine fatal crashes and 10 deaths over the Labor Day holiday.

The holiday travel period this year began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 7.



Statewide, GSP troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes, they said. Of those crashes, there were 176 injuries and 13 fatalities. The other six fatalities were reported by Atlanta Police, Athens-Clarke County Police, Cobb County Police, College Park Police, Floyd County Police and Suwanee Police.

They said they also arrested 309 motorists for driving under the influence.

During the holiday weekend, they wrote 8,854 citations and issued 10,112 warnings, they said.

They said citations were given for 1,077 seat belt violations, 169 child restraint violations, 4,601 speeding violations, and 541 distracted driving violations.