Crisis negotiators safely rescue woman found on roof of Fulton County Courthouse complex

Authorities are in the process of clearing the scene

ATLANTA — A woman is safe after crisis negotiators helped her down from the top of a roof at the Fulton County Justice Center in Downtown Atlanta, authorities say.

Roads are in the process of being reopened, after traffic was diverted while first responders worked with the woman for nearly an hour.

Authorities found the woman just after 4 p.m. on top of the roof of the building at 185 Central Ave. SW, which is on the same block as the courthouse and a couple of blocks from the Georgia State Capitol.

A viewer shared photos of the scene of heavy police presence and road closures.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.