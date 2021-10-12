Traffic Alert | Issues slipping up across the metro as rain continues

Wet roads are taking a toll on Atlanta drivers Friday morning.

ATLANTA — The roads are wet and that means traffic problems for Atlanta drivers. Traffic has been slow and steady Friday morning, with a few incidents scattered about the metro following a series of light showers.

9:05 a.m.| A wreck on I-285 North near the Indian Creek MART station on the Eastside Perimeter has just the right shoulder open and is backing things way up down toward Covington Highway.

RED ALERT: Only the far right emergency lane open with a wreck I-285 Nb at North Indian Creek MARTA station on the east side perimeter. Use I-75/85 North through downtown to I-85 North. #11alive pic.twitter.com/mFP89eJrEe — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021

7:37 a.m. | A right lane is blocked on I-75 southbound before Hudson Bridge Road, as a wreck is jamming traffic all the way back to I-675.

Wreck blocks a right lane I-75 SB before Hudson Bridge Road and jams you back to I-675. #11alive pic.twitter.com/aOVsDnGXgV — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021





7:33 a.m. | A wreck is blocking a left lane on I-20 eastbound near Highway 92, causing a traffic jam past Post Road.

Heads up D'Ville, a wreck blocks a left lane I-20 EB near Hwy 92 and jams your ride past Post Road. #11alive pic.twitter.com/jGNNHym8SE — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021

7:30 a.m. | A Red Alert is in effect as center lanes are blocked following a wreck on I-75 southbound near Windy Hill Road. Use Cobb Parkway as an alternate.

RED ALERT: Center lanes blocked with a wreck I-75 SB near Windy Hill Road, jams your ride from Marietta. Use Hwy 41/Cobb Pkwy as an alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/ILKeN7dl6H — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021







7:09 a.m. | Downtown drivers look out. A wreck is blocking several right lanes on I-75/85 northbound at Highway 166 and Langford Parkway.

Wreck blocks several right lanes I-75/85 NB at Hwy 166 / Langford Pkwy. jamming your ride into downtown. #11alive pic.twitter.com/UWzvJL2rbZ — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021





6:36 a.m. | A Red Alert was in effect following a wreck that is blocking several lanes on I-75 southbound near Moores Mill Road and causing delays in and out of Midtown. Lanes are now back open, and traffic is flowing once again.

RED ALERT: Wreck blocks several lanes I-75 SB near Moores Mill Road, delays in and out of midtown along I-75. #11alive pic.twitter.com/yxyY2mGxms — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021

6:07 a.m. | Cars collided on Covington Highway at Panola Road early Friday morning. Eastbound lanes on Covington Highway are blocked following the crash.

Terrible crash on Covington Hwy at Panola Road blocks eastbound lanes on Covington Hwy. #11alive pic.twitter.com/xO1wzNQRVy — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021



5:56 a.m. | A tractor trailer wreck is blocking the right lane going into Morrow on I-75 northbound near Mount Zion Blvd.

Tractor trailer wreck: I-75 NB near Mount Zion Blvd. Looks like a right lane blocked slowing your ride into Morrow. #11alive pic.twitter.com/7YMfjOLIYU — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021

5:54 a.m. | A right lane is blocked and slowing traffic on I-675 southbound near Highway 42.

GDOT blocks a right lane and slows your roll on I-675 SB near Hwy 42. #11alive pic.twitter.com/IIKs8aYhGP — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021

5:48 a.m. | A delay is building into Stockbridge as two right lanes are now blocked on I-75 southbound before Highway 138.

Traffic Alert: Two right lanes now blocked I-75 SB before Hwy 138, delays once again building into Stockbridge. #11alive pic.twitter.com/q5VsNarEjN — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021

5:44 a.m. | A heads up to Lithonia drivers, a wreck on I-20 westbound at Panola Road is causing some delays.

New wreck I-20 WB at Panola Road, heads up Lithonia. #11alive pic.twitter.com/8tmL28sDiB — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021



5:31 a.m. | With flashing lights off to the right, traffic was momentarily stalled on I-85 northbound past Cleveland Avenue. However, traffic is moving again following a temporary Red Alert.

GOOD NEWS: Traffic moving again on I-85 NB past Cleveland Avenue but plenty of flashing lights still off to the right. #11alive pic.twitter.com/j9IeDv7tUT — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) December 10, 2021