Trailblazing minister Barbara Lewis King dies at 90

She was the bishop at the International New Thought Christian Movement of Churches and founder of the Hillside Chapel and Truth Center in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A global spiritual leader in the faith-based community is being mourned across the world today.

Dr. Barbara Lewis King died Sunday at her home in Atlanta surrounded by family. The 90-year-old was the bishop at the International New Thought Christian Movement of Churches and founder of the Hillside Chapel and Truth Center in Atlanta.

"Dr. Barbara founded Hillside International Truth Center in 1971 as a New Thought, inclusive, healing ministry open to all people," the church said on Facebook. "She has left a legacy that makes all of us better."

In 2018, the city honored Dr. King by naming the chapel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after her.

"Dr. Barbara Lewis King was a spiritual beacon throughout the world," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. "During a time when our societal virtue is being tested, we will lean on Dr. Barbara’s legacy of peace, humanity and love."

The Atlanta City Council released this statement:

"Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King will always be a monumental figure in our city and in the faith community. She was a powerful source of inspiration and the epitome of love and compassion. She had a deep and lasting impact on civil rights and immense outreach as an educator, author, and businesswoman. She was a trailblazer in every sense of the word and held immeasurable influence through her ministry and service."

Other city council members also shared similar sentiments.

"She was a pioneer in every sense of the word, whether in religion, business, or simply being a living example to both women and men in how to live and love," Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond said.

District 10 Council member Andrea Boone said King impacted so many lives.

"It is said that when some people come into our lives, they have the ability to leave footprints on our hearts so that we are never the same," Boone said. "Through her faith and her understanding of spiritualty and the power that we have within to change our own lives, Dr. Barbara helped us to never be the same, only better.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"She cared deeply about social justice & taught globally on self esteem & positive thinking. We thank her for her service. We miss her very much already," he said.