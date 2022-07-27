Police: 1 man struck, killed by train, another jumps to safety

Officers responded to the area off Peachtree Hills Avenue where two men had been walking on the tracks as a cut through, police said.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was struck by a train late Tuesday night in Atlanta, police said. Another was able to jump from the elevated tracks to survive.

The victim was described by police as a Hispanic man in his 30s, but his name was not released.

Police said the train belonged to Norfolk Southern.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.