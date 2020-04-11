Intersection shut down after fiery crash between truck, tractor trailer

While there are no injuries to report, police are cautioning that delays could remain for hours.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are urging drivers use caution Wednesday evening after a fiery crash involving a train and a tractor trailer.

Clayton County Police shared photos of the wreck, near the intersection of Rex Circle, Mill Walk and Homestead Road near Rex, Georgia, showing the cab of a tractor trailer on fire with black smoke billowing.

Police believe the tractor trailer was trying to back into a business in the 3700 block of Rex Circle for a delivery when it got stuck on the tracks and was hit, sparking a fire.

They said no one was hurt in the crash.

While there are no injuries to report, police said the fire is still burning because of mattresses that were inside the trailer. The department cautioned that delays could remain for hours.

No other information on the crash was available.