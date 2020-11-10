Residents evacuated after 'major' train derailment in Lilburn, fire involving hazardous materials

As of 6 a.m., the half-mile evacuation area has been lifted.

LILBURN, Ga. — Several agencies are on the scene of a "major" train derailment in Lilburn along the CSX line, Gwinnett fire officials said early Sunday morning.

They said there were multiple cars derailed with a fire involving hazardous materials. The incident expands along the line from Main Street in Lilburn to Harmony Grove Road.

Just after 3 a.m., they said residents north of the incident were being evacuated. At around 6 a.m., officials said the half-mile evacuation has been lifted.

They said they will continue to monitor the air in the immediate area as cleanup is underway. There were no injuries were reported.

Return to 11alive.com for updates on this developing story.