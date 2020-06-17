x
Train derails in downtown Duluth

"Only minor injuries were sustained by a few individuals," a fire department spokesman said.

DULUTH, Ga. — Officers and firefighters are working a train derailment off Buford Highway just North of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

Authorities are reporting major traffic delays in the area and urge motorists to find alternate routes. 

"Information continues to be gathered but only minor injuries were sustained by a few individuals," Gwinnett fire Lt. Donald Strother said. "Multiple agencies are working together to mitigate the incident."

They said multiple cars derailed. 

