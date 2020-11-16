1 hospitalized after train accident in northwest Atlanta

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating what preceded a train derailment Sunday night that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened in the 2900 block of Parrott Avenue NW, near the Riverside neighborhood, according to Atlanta Police. That's near the Chattahoochee River, just inside Interstate 285.

Police said they initially got a call of a traffic accident in the area, but the call was later changed to that of a rescue.

While the details of that rescue are unclear, Atlanta Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital. They were reportedly stable.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, derailed at around 8 p.m., according to the company. The company said members of its team are still gathering information from the field as to what happened exactly to cause the train to derail.

Neither the contents of the train nor its destination were available at this time.