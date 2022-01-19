Train stalled on tracks in Marietta for hours

It is unclear why the train stalled on the tracks.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A large train has been stuck on the tracks near the Marietta Square since around 6 a.m. It didn't start moving again until just before 10 a.m., police said.

It impacted the crossings at Polk Street, Mill Street, Whitlock Avenue and Waverly Way.

Drivers were urged to use N. Marietta Parkway to go under the tracks and access the square from Atlanta Road and Church Street.