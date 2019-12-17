MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A train crashed with a truck carrying beer kegs on Tuesday morning in Henry County.

The incident occurred near where Old Griffin Road crosses tracks to meet Griffin Street/Hwy 42 in McDonough.

Kegs and cans could be seen strewn around on the ground near the crossing.

No injuries were reported. It's not clear how the truck got into the path of the train.

Beer lost as train hits truck in McDonough

MORE HEADLINES

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Moms show up at court to support 'overwhelmed' mom who left son with Down syndrome at hospital

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old