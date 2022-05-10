Person air lifted after car struck by Amtrak train in Douglas County

Authorities say it was an Antrak passenger train.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A person was seriously injured when a train struck the vehicle they were in on Wednesday morning in Douglas County.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Hyde Street and Temple Street -- not far from Thornton Road.

The person was air lifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, according to Douglas County officials, who add that there is no word on the patient's condition.

