A sinkhole was blocking a train from passing through a rail crossing at a Decatur intersection on Monday, according to police.

Officials say a CSX train was stuck at a rail crossing on Coventry Road, between North Parkwood Road and Chelsea Circle.

By 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, the train had been moved.

According to a CSX spokesperson, their crews are moving individual cars off the tracks to alleviate traffic concerns. There's no ETA on when they'll be finished, however, they plan to work through the night to remove cars and assess the severity of the sinkhole.

Authorities are advising drivers to use North Parkwood to Scott Boulevard as an alternate, until the intersection is reopened. CSX said they are also rerouting trains to avoid the area.