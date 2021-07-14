Trash pick up delayed in metro Atlanta neighborhoods

Some people said their trash has not been picked up for three weeks.

ATLANTA — Rain-soaked boxes, overflowing trash, and recycling lines streets throughout the Inman Park neighborhood. It’s a mess that residents said has been piling up for weeks.

Dirk Schroeder said he’s been waiting two weeks for trash and recycling to be picked up from in front of his home.

"It’s a bit annoying and we don’t like to look at it. I’m sure neighbors don’t like to look at it," Schroeder said.

But it’s a common sight on his street, Waverly Avenue in Inman Park. However, a block away on Lake Avenue neighbors there said they’ve been waiting three weeks for pick up.

"It’s not great to have the trash or the recycling laying all around and getting wet and getting dirtier and a little smellier," Schroeder explained.

Atlanta city councilman Amir Farohki represents district two which includes Downtown, Midtown, Old 4th Ward, and Inman Park.

In a newsletter, he told his district residents he’s “frustrated as well” dealing with the same issues.

The city of Atlanta department of public works said in a statement:

“The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works is aware that some residents may have recently experienced delayed collections. Solid Waste crews are working evenings and weekends and will continue to do so. Since the pandemic, Public Works, like many service providers, is experiencing a staffing shortage. The department is working diligently to collect all refuse, actively recruit new staff, and work toward long-term solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

According to Solid Waste Services of North America (SWANA), ‘The hiring and retention of drivers and helpers to provide solid waste and recycling collection services is both a historical and growing challenge for public sector and private sector service providers. The scope of the challenge has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is making it very difficult for some employers to attract drivers or helpers to meet customer service needs and contractual obligations.’

DPW is grateful for the women and men in our department for ensuring continuity of services during an unprecedented pandemic and appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents as we have navigated our recent shared challenges.

Residents in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 3-1-1 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.”

The public works department is aware of the issue and crews are working evenings and weekends due to a staffing shortage that has been a problem during the pandemic.

Cheryl Manley, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years said lagging trash pick-up was a problem before COVID.

"I was constantly calling about missed yard bags and missed recycling so this is not new," she said.

Manley’s street is clear now but she said an eyesore of waste took up space in front of her house for a month.

After complaining and sharing her grievances with other neighbors on the next door app, her trash was finally picked up last week. But she said she is not confident the street will stay this clean for long.

"I just think we’re all just gonna have to keep fussing about it and hopefully someone will listen or care, but I don’t know," Manley said.