DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A tree fell on a house in DeKalb County early Sunday morning, smashing through the garage and crushing at least one car.

It happened in the 2700 block of Knollview Drive, just off of Interstate 285.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

Photos from the home show how the tree smashed through the garage of the home, with debris crushing the roof of one car and landing on a second car.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta