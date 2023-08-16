Glass shattered, cargo flattened after tree falls on USPS mail truck in Athens

It happened on Bloomfield Street and Cloverhurst Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

ATHENS, Ga. — A United States Postal Service mail truck was crushed in Athens after a tree collapsed on Tuesday, the fire department said.

It happened on Bloomfield Street and Cloverhurst Avenue just around 2:20 p.m. as thunderstorms moved through parts of metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities added the driver was able to thankfully safely exit the truck without getting hurt.

The department took to Facebook with photos of the incident. In the photos, the cargo carrying residents' mail can be seen flattened.

Shattered glass windows and a broken windshield can also be seen popping out of the truck. A large tree trunk with clay-colored dirt and years-old roots stood next to the broken glass of the truck.

Utility services were interrupted for some residents and the road was impassable until crews cleared the fallen tree's mess.