Tree falls on home, displaces family in DeKalb County

Bobbi Fluellyn was inside of her home at the time when the tree came crashing down onto the roof around 10:30 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is now displaced after a tree fell on their home in DeKalb County Sunday morning.

Bobbi Fluellyn was inside of her home at the time when the tree came crashing down onto the roof around 10:30 a.m. She heard her daughter screaming. Bobbi raced upstairs to find that her daughter and their family dog had almost been crushed by the tree.

"I was just so happy thankful that she was ok," she said. "I'm thankful she's ok and we're ok... and, that's the main thing."

After digging through debris, everyone made it outside safely but their home was deemed uninhabitable due to severe structural and water damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Fluellyn family. You can find more information here.