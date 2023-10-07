Woman taken to hospital after tree falls on house in Grove Park, police say

It happened early Monday morning.

ATLANTA — A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment early Monday morning after a tree fell onto her house in Grove Park, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department did not have additional details about the woman's condition. The incident was reported at a home on Charlotte Place a little after 3 a.m.

A resident at the home spoke to 11Alive outside and said the damage had occurred primarily upstairs, but that everyone was mostly okay.